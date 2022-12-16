Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 165 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $7.76 on Thursday, hitting $477.43. 12,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

