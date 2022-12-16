Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,664,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,919,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,373,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.