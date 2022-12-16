Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.18. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 5,478 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
