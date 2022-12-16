Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.18. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 5,478 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.