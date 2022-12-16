Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells $233,374.40 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Down 2.6 %

FWRD traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 177,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,374. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

