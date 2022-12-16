Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$5.29. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 684,526 shares trading hands.

FVI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

