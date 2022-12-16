Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 12,817 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
