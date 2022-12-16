Ford Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33.

