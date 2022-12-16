Ford Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

