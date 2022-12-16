Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.17.
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
