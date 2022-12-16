Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.