First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,235,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $75.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.