First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,174 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 283,090 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.17% of First Solar worth $23,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

