First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

First Bancorp of Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

