Filecoin Price Reaches $4.16 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $102.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00023906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 341,705,803 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

