Filecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $148.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00022807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 342,527,419 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

