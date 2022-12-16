FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 3,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,128.1 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

