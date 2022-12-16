FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 3,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,128.1 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
About FIBRA Prologis
