Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

