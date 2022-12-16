FC Advisory LLC Sells 770 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.