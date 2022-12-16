FC Advisory LLC Invests $326,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

