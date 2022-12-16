Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
NYSE FPI opened at $12.48 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $681.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
