Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $686.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $686.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $637.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.4 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $598.21 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.74.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.