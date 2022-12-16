Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Braden R. Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.21. 242,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,344. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $638.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.84 and its 200-day moving average is $465.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

