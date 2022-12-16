Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 640 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FICO opened at $598.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

