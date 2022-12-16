Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.03 and traded as low as C$6.61. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 105,528 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Extendicare Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.68 million and a P/E ratio of 662.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.