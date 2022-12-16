Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.03 and traded as low as C$6.61. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 105,528 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.68 million and a P/E ratio of 662.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.