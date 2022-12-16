Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.68. Evogene shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 173,663 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis cut their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

