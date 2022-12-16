Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.68. Evogene shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 173,663 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis cut their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.15.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
