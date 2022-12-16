Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.68. Evogene shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 173,663 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis cut their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Evogene Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

About Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Further Reading

