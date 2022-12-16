Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.57 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

