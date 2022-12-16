Everdome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.53 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Everdome has a market cap of $56.26 million and $5.53 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.05329636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.43 or 0.29061180 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

