European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 732.50 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 733 ($8.99). 112,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 163,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.05).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,796.15.
European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
