Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $51.07 during trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

