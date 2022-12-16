Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,398 shares of company stock worth $26,569,739. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Etsy by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.