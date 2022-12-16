Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

WTRG traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

