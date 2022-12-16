Ergo Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008007 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.56 million and approximately $901,041.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,016.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00405931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00856029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00608258 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00283000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,525,048 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

