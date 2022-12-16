Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Jonathan E. Lim Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at $100,779,147.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erasca Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $4.77 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $583.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

About Erasca

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.