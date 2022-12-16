Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETRN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.