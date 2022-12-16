EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $90.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009305 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025044 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005478 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004570 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,062,860 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.
