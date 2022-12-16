Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Enservco Stock Performance

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.