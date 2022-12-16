Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,367 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 354,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $142.82.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enovis

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.