Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.53

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $39.75. Enova International shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 200,487 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

