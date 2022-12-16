ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €19.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HSBC cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of E stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 462,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,140,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

