Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $14.59 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $14.59 million and $179,241.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00076077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00054607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022789 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,265,267 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

