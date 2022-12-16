Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.62 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.