Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.62 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.