El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Grupo Santander raised El Puerto de Liverpool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

