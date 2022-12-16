Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in November

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Eiffage Price Performance

EFGSY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

