Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daveen Chopra Sells 4,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

