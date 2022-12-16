Echelon Wealth Partners Upgrades Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) to Speculative Buy

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

TSE:FAF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

