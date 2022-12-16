easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 415 ($5.09).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 1.3 %

ESYJY stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.