Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 236,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

