Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 728.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.1 %

COST stock opened at $463.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.57. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.