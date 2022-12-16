E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $151,260 in the last ninety days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in E2open Parent by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

