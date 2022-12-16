E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $151,260 over the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,047 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,143 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $16,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $12,359,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 63.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

