Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DBM opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

